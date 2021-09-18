NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/18

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 75° - 83° Winds From the North

9 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:04pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:29a Low

Sat 12:41p High

Sat 6:50p Low

Sun 1:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:03a Low

Sat 12:05p High

Sat 6:24p Low

Sun 12:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:17a Low

Sat 12:17p High

Sat 6:38p Low

Sun 12:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:59a Low

Sat 12:09p High

Sat 6:20p Low

Sun 12:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:09a Low

Sat 4:46p High

Sat 10:30p Low

Sun 5:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:17a Low

Sat 12:32p High

Sat 6:39p Low

Sun 1:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:16a Low

Sat 4:20p High

Sat 9:37p Low

Sun 4:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:59a Low

Sat 12:55p High

Sat 7:22p Low

Sun 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:15a Low

Sat 12:12p High

Sat 6:34p Low

Sun 12:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:37a Low

Sat 12:30p High

Sat 7:04p Low

Sun 1:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:26a Low

Sat 12:20p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 1:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:18a Low

Sat 1:14p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 1:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).