NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 83°
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:04pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:29a
|Low
Sat 12:41p
|High
Sat 6:50p
|Low
Sun 1:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:03a
|Low
Sat 12:05p
|High
Sat 6:24p
|Low
Sun 12:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:17a
|Low
Sat 12:17p
|High
Sat 6:38p
|Low
Sun 12:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:59a
|Low
Sat 12:09p
|High
Sat 6:20p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:09a
|Low
Sat 4:46p
|High
Sat 10:30p
|Low
Sun 5:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:17a
|Low
Sat 12:32p
|High
Sat 6:39p
|Low
Sun 1:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:16a
|Low
Sat 4:20p
|High
Sat 9:37p
|Low
Sun 4:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:59a
|Low
Sat 12:55p
|High
Sat 7:22p
|Low
Sun 1:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:15a
|Low
Sat 12:12p
|High
Sat 6:34p
|Low
Sun 12:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:37a
|Low
Sat 12:30p
|High
Sat 7:04p
|Low
Sun 1:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:26a
|Low
Sat 12:20p
|High
Sat 6:47p
|Low
Sun 1:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:18a
|Low
Sat 1:14p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 1:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).