NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/18

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature75° - 83°
WindsFrom the North
9 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:04pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:29a		Low
Sat 12:41p		High
Sat 6:50p		Low
Sun 1:16a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:03a		Low
Sat 12:05p		High
Sat 6:24p		Low
Sun 12:40a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:17a		Low
Sat 12:17p		High
Sat 6:38p		Low
Sun 12:52a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:59a		Low
Sat 12:09p		High
Sat 6:20p		Low
Sun 12:44a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:09a		Low
Sat 4:46p		High
Sat 10:30p		Low
Sun 5:21a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:17a		Low
Sat 12:32p		High
Sat 6:39p		Low
Sun 1:16a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:16a		Low
Sat 4:20p		High
Sat 9:37p		Low
Sun 4:55a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:59a		Low
Sat 12:55p		High
Sat 7:22p		Low
Sun 1:43a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:15a		Low
Sat 12:12p		High
Sat 6:34p		Low
Sun 12:54a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:37a		Low
Sat 12:30p		High
Sat 7:04p		Low
Sun 1:18a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:26a		Low
Sat 12:20p		High
Sat 6:47p		Low
Sun 1:09a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:18a		Low
Sat 1:14p		High
Sat 7:41p		Low
Sun 1:59a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

