NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 74° - 78° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 3 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 73° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:15pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:48a Low

Sat 6:09p High

Sun 12:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:22a Low

Sat 5:33p High

Sat 11:42p Low

Sun 5:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:05a High

Sat 11:36a Low

Sat 5:45p High

Sat 11:56p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:18a Low

Sat 5:37p High

Sat 11:38p Low

Sun 5:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:34a High

Sat 3:28p Low

Sat 10:14p High

Sun 3:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:39a Low

Sat 6:12p High

Sun 12:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:08a High

Sat 2:35p Low

Sat 9:48p High

Sun 2:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:59a High

Sat 12:28p Low

Sat 6:43p High

Sun 12:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:00a High

Sat 11:19a Low

Sat 5:42p High

Sat 11:37p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:26a High

Sat 11:58a Low

Sat 6:10p High

Sun 12:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:05a High

Sat 11:26a Low

Sat 5:47p High

Sat 11:49p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:03a High

Sat 12:29p Low

Sat 6:43p High

Sun 12:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).