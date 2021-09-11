NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/11

Ocean, Waves

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature74° - 78°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves3 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature73° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:15pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:29a		High
Sat 11:48a		Low
Sat 6:09p		High
Sun 12:08a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:22a		Low
Sat 5:33p		High
Sat 11:42p		Low
Sun 5:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:05a		High
Sat 11:36a		Low
Sat 5:45p		High
Sat 11:56p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:18a		Low
Sat 5:37p		High
Sat 11:38p		Low
Sun 5:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:34a		High
Sat 3:28p		Low
Sat 10:14p		High
Sun 3:48a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:29a		High
Sat 11:39a		Low
Sat 6:12p		High
Sun 12:02a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:08a		High
Sat 2:35p		Low
Sat 9:48p		High
Sun 2:55a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:59a		High
Sat 12:28p		Low
Sat 6:43p		High
Sun 12:50a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:00a		High
Sat 11:19a		Low
Sat 5:42p		High
Sat 11:37p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:26a		High
Sat 11:58a		Low
Sat 6:10p		High
Sun 12:13a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:05a		High
Sat 11:26a		Low
Sat 5:47p		High
Sat 11:49p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:03a		High
Sat 12:29p		Low
Sat 6:43p		High
Sun 12:52a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

