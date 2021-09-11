NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:15pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:48a
|Low
Sat 6:09p
|High
Sun 12:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:22a
|Low
Sat 5:33p
|High
Sat 11:42p
|Low
Sun 5:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:05a
|High
Sat 11:36a
|Low
Sat 5:45p
|High
Sat 11:56p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:18a
|Low
Sat 5:37p
|High
Sat 11:38p
|Low
Sun 5:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:34a
|High
Sat 3:28p
|Low
Sat 10:14p
|High
Sun 3:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:39a
|Low
Sat 6:12p
|High
Sun 12:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:08a
|High
Sat 2:35p
|Low
Sat 9:48p
|High
Sun 2:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:59a
|High
Sat 12:28p
|Low
Sat 6:43p
|High
Sun 12:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|High
Sat 11:19a
|Low
Sat 5:42p
|High
Sat 11:37p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|High
Sat 11:58a
|Low
Sat 6:10p
|High
Sun 12:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:05a
|High
Sat 11:26a
|Low
Sat 5:47p
|High
Sat 11:49p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:03a
|High
Sat 12:29p
|Low
Sat 6:43p
|High
Sun 12:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).