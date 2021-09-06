NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:23pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:03a
|Low
Mon 2:11p
|High
Mon 8:11p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:37a
|Low
Mon 1:35p
|High
Mon 7:45p
|Low
Tue 2:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:51a
|Low
Mon 1:47p
|High
Mon 7:59p
|Low
Tue 2:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:33a
|Low
Mon 1:39p
|High
Mon 7:41p
|Low
Tue 2:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:11a
|High
Mon 11:43a
|Low
Mon 6:16p
|High
Mon 11:51p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:53a
|Low
Mon 2:02p
|High
Mon 8:03p
|Low
Tue 2:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:45a
|High
Mon 10:50a
|Low
Mon 5:50p
|High
Mon 10:58p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:41a
|Low
Mon 2:30p
|High
Mon 8:54p
|Low
Tue 3:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:40a
|Low
Mon 1:33p
|High
Mon 7:53p
|Low
Tue 2:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:09a
|Low
Mon 2:00p
|High
Mon 8:31p
|Low
Tue 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:42a
|Low
Mon 1:44p
|High
Mon 8:02p
|Low
Tue 2:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:43a
|Low
Mon 2:37p
|High
Mon 9:01p
|Low
Tue 3:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).