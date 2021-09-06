NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/6

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 78° - 82° Winds From the West

8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:23pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:03a Low

Mon 2:11p High

Mon 8:11p Low

Tue 2:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:37a Low

Mon 1:35p High

Mon 7:45p Low

Tue 2:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:51a Low

Mon 1:47p High

Mon 7:59p Low

Tue 2:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:33a Low

Mon 1:39p High

Mon 7:41p Low

Tue 2:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:11a High

Mon 11:43a Low

Mon 6:16p High

Mon 11:51p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:53a Low

Mon 2:02p High

Mon 8:03p Low

Tue 2:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:45a High

Mon 10:50a Low

Mon 5:50p High

Mon 10:58p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:41a Low

Mon 2:30p High

Mon 8:54p Low

Tue 3:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:40a Low

Mon 1:33p High

Mon 7:53p Low

Tue 2:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:09a Low

Mon 2:00p High

Mon 8:31p Low

Tue 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:42a Low

Mon 1:44p High

Mon 8:02p Low

Tue 2:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:43a Low

Mon 2:37p High

Mon 9:01p Low

Tue 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

