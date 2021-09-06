NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/6

Sailboats on Barnegat Bay in Lavallette (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature78° - 82°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:28am - 7:23pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 8:03a		Low
Mon 2:11p		High
Mon 8:11p		Low
Tue 2:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:37a		Low
Mon 1:35p		High
Mon 7:45p		Low
Tue 2:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:51a		Low
Mon 1:47p		High
Mon 7:59p		Low
Tue 2:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:33a		Low
Mon 1:39p		High
Mon 7:41p		Low
Tue 2:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:11a		High
Mon 11:43a		Low
Mon 6:16p		High
Mon 11:51p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 7:53a		Low
Mon 2:02p		High
Mon 8:03p		Low
Tue 2:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:45a		High
Mon 10:50a		Low
Mon 5:50p		High
Mon 10:58p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 8:41a		Low
Mon 2:30p		High
Mon 8:54p		Low
Tue 3:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:40a		Low
Mon 1:33p		High
Mon 7:53p		Low
Tue 2:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 8:09a		Low
Mon 2:00p		High
Mon 8:31p		Low
Tue 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:42a		Low
Mon 1:44p		High
Mon 8:02p		Low
Tue 2:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 8:43a		Low
Mon 2:37p		High
Mon 9:01p		Low
Tue 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

