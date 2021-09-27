NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/27
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT this afternoon through late tonight
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 6:49pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:10a
|High
Mon 12:46p
|Low
Mon 7:19p
|High
Tue 1:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:34a
|High
Mon 12:20p
|Low
Mon 6:43p
|High
Tue 1:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:46a
|High
Mon 12:34p
|Low
Mon 6:55p
|High
Tue 1:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|High
Mon 12:16p
|Low
Mon 6:47p
|High
Tue 1:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:15a
|High
Mon 4:26p
|Low
Mon 11:24p
|High
Tue 5:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:21a
|High
Mon 12:42p
|Low
Mon 7:29p
|High
Tue 1:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:49a
|High
Mon 3:33p
|Low
Mon 10:58p
|High
Tue 4:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:55a
|High
Mon 1:29p
|Low
Mon 8:03p
|High
Tue 2:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:52a
|High
Mon 12:18p
|Low
Mon 7:05p
|High
Tue 12:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:10a
|High
Mon 12:47p
|Low
Mon 7:23p
|High
Tue 1:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:24p
|Low
Mon 7:00p
|High
Tue 12:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:03a
|High
Mon 1:29p
|Low
Mon 7:59p
|High
Tue 2:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).