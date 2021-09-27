NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/27

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT this afternoon through late tonight

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 77° - 81° Winds From the Southwest

13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 6:49pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:10a High

Mon 12:46p Low

Mon 7:19p High

Tue 1:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:34a High

Mon 12:20p Low

Mon 6:43p High

Tue 1:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:46a High

Mon 12:34p Low

Mon 6:55p High

Tue 1:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:38a High

Mon 12:16p Low

Mon 6:47p High

Tue 1:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:15a High

Mon 4:26p Low

Mon 11:24p High

Tue 5:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:21a High

Mon 12:42p Low

Mon 7:29p High

Tue 1:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:49a High

Mon 3:33p Low

Mon 10:58p High

Tue 4:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:55a High

Mon 1:29p Low

Mon 8:03p High

Tue 2:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:52a High

Mon 12:18p Low

Mon 7:05p High

Tue 12:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:10a High

Mon 12:47p Low

Mon 7:23p High

Tue 1:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:24p Low

Mon 7:00p High

Tue 12:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:03a High

Mon 1:29p Low

Mon 7:59p High

Tue 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).