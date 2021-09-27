NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/27

Sunset Beach, Cape May Point (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT this afternoon through late tonight

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature77° - 81°
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 6:49pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:10a		High
Mon 12:46p		Low
Mon 7:19p		High
Tue 1:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:34a		High
Mon 12:20p		Low
Mon 6:43p		High
Tue 1:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:46a		High
Mon 12:34p		Low
Mon 6:55p		High
Tue 1:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:38a		High
Mon 12:16p		Low
Mon 6:47p		High
Tue 1:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:15a		High
Mon 4:26p		Low
Mon 11:24p		High
Tue 5:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:21a		High
Mon 12:42p		Low
Mon 7:29p		High
Tue 1:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:49a		High
Mon 3:33p		Low
Mon 10:58p		High
Tue 4:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:55a		High
Mon 1:29p		Low
Mon 8:03p		High
Tue 2:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:52a		High
Mon 12:18p		Low
Mon 7:05p		High
Tue 12:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:10a		High
Mon 12:47p		Low
Mon 7:23p		High
Tue 1:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:00a		High
Mon 12:24p		Low
Mon 7:00p		High
Tue 12:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:03a		High
Mon 1:29p		Low
Mon 7:59p		High
Tue 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely late. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 9 seconds after midnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

