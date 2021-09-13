NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 81° - 88° Winds From the West

7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:12pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:14a High

Mon 1:43p Low

Mon 8:22p High

Tue 2:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:38a High

Mon 1:17p Low

Mon 7:46p High

Tue 1:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:50a High

Mon 1:31p Low

Mon 7:58p High

Tue 2:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:42a High

Mon 1:13p Low

Mon 7:50p High

Tue 1:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:19a High

Mon 5:23p Low

Tue 12:27a High

Tue 5:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:20a High

Mon 1:34p Low

Mon 8:23p High

Tue 2:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:53a High

Mon 4:30p Low

Tue 12:01a High

Tue 4:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:47a High

Mon 2:22p Low

Mon 8:50p High

Tue 2:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:48a High

Mon 1:19p Low

Mon 7:53p High

Tue 1:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:12a High

Mon 1:53p Low

Mon 8:18p High

Tue 2:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:53a High

Mon 1:23p Low

Mon 7:59p High

Tue 1:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:50a High

Mon 2:25p Low

Mon 8:50p High

Tue 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).