NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature81° - 88°
WindsFrom the West
7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:35am - 7:12pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:14a		High
Mon 1:43p		Low
Mon 8:22p		High
Tue 2:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:38a		High
Mon 1:17p		Low
Mon 7:46p		High
Tue 1:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:50a		High
Mon 1:31p		Low
Mon 7:58p		High
Tue 2:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:42a		High
Mon 1:13p		Low
Mon 7:50p		High
Tue 1:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 11:19a		High
Mon 5:23p		Low
Tue 12:27a		High
Tue 5:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:20a		High
Mon 1:34p		Low
Mon 8:23p		High
Tue 2:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:53a		High
Mon 4:30p		Low
Tue 12:01a		High
Tue 4:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:47a		High
Mon 2:22p		Low
Mon 8:50p		High
Tue 2:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:48a		High
Mon 1:19p		Low
Mon 7:53p		High
Tue 1:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:12a		High
Mon 1:53p		Low
Mon 8:18p		High
Tue 2:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:53a		High
Mon 1:23p		Low
Mon 7:59p		High
Tue 1:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:50a		High
Mon 2:25p		Low
Mon 8:50p		High
Tue 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

