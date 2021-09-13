NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 88°
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:12pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:14a
|High
Mon 1:43p
|Low
Mon 8:22p
|High
Tue 2:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:38a
|High
Mon 1:17p
|Low
Mon 7:46p
|High
Tue 1:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:50a
|High
Mon 1:31p
|Low
Mon 7:58p
|High
Tue 2:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:42a
|High
Mon 1:13p
|Low
Mon 7:50p
|High
Tue 1:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:19a
|High
Mon 5:23p
|Low
Tue 12:27a
|High
Tue 5:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:20a
|High
Mon 1:34p
|Low
Mon 8:23p
|High
Tue 2:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:53a
|High
Mon 4:30p
|Low
Tue 12:01a
|High
Tue 4:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:47a
|High
Mon 2:22p
|Low
Mon 8:50p
|High
Tue 2:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:48a
|High
Mon 1:19p
|Low
Mon 7:53p
|High
Tue 1:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:12a
|High
Mon 1:53p
|Low
Mon 8:18p
|High
Tue 2:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:53a
|High
Mon 1:23p
|Low
Mon 7:59p
|High
Tue 1:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:50a
|High
Mon 2:25p
|Low
Mon 8:50p
|High
Tue 2:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).