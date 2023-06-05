NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/5

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature67° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:24a		Low
Mon 3:34p		High
Mon 9:41p		Low
Tue 4:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:58a		Low
Mon 2:58p		High
Mon 9:15p		Low
Tue 3:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:12a		Low
Mon 3:10p		High
Mon 9:29p		Low
Tue 4:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:54a		Low
Mon 3:02p		High
Mon 9:11p		Low
Tue 3:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:45a		High
Mon 1:04p		Low
Mon 7:39p		High
Tue 1:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:20a		Low
Mon 3:25p		High
Mon 9:36p		Low
Tue 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:19a		High
Mon 12:11p		Low
Mon 7:13p		High
Tue 12:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:18a		Low
Mon 3:53p		High
Mon 10:40p		Low
Tue 5:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:04a		Low
Mon 2:53p		High
Mon 9:23p		Low
Tue 3:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:37a		Low
Mon 3:19p		High
Mon 10:06p		Low
Tue 4:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:08a		Low
Mon 3:00p		High
Mon 9:30p		Low
Tue 4:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 3:57p		High
Mon 10:35p		Low
Tue 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the morning, becoming light.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds after midnight.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

