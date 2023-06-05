NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/5

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 67° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:24a Low

Mon 3:34p High

Mon 9:41p Low

Tue 4:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:58a Low

Mon 2:58p High

Mon 9:15p Low

Tue 3:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:12a Low

Mon 3:10p High

Mon 9:29p Low

Tue 4:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:54a Low

Mon 3:02p High

Mon 9:11p Low

Tue 3:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:45a High

Mon 1:04p Low

Mon 7:39p High

Tue 1:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:20a Low

Mon 3:25p High

Mon 9:36p Low

Tue 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:19a High

Mon 12:11p Low

Mon 7:13p High

Tue 12:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:18a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 10:40p Low

Tue 5:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:04a Low

Mon 2:53p High

Mon 9:23p Low

Tue 3:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:37a Low

Mon 3:19p High

Mon 10:06p Low

Tue 4:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:08a Low

Mon 3:00p High

Mon 9:30p Low

Tue 4:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 3:57p High

Mon 10:35p Low

Tue 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the morning, becoming light.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds after midnight.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

