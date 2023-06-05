NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|67° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:24a
|Low
Mon 3:34p
|High
Mon 9:41p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:58a
|Low
Mon 2:58p
|High
Mon 9:15p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:12a
|Low
Mon 3:10p
|High
Mon 9:29p
|Low
Tue 4:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:54a
|Low
Mon 3:02p
|High
Mon 9:11p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:45a
|High
Mon 1:04p
|Low
Mon 7:39p
|High
Tue 1:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:20a
|Low
Mon 3:25p
|High
Mon 9:36p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:19a
|High
Mon 12:11p
|Low
Mon 7:13p
|High
Tue 12:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:18a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 10:40p
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:04a
|Low
Mon 2:53p
|High
Mon 9:23p
|Low
Tue 3:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:37a
|Low
Mon 3:19p
|High
Mon 10:06p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:08a
|Low
Mon 3:00p
|High
Mon 9:30p
|Low
Tue 4:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 3:57p
|High
Mon 10:35p
|Low
Tue 4:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the morning, becoming light.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds after midnight.
THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
FRI: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.