NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/30

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 69° - 87° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:18pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:36a Low

Mon 2:33p High

Mon 8:45p Low

Tue 3:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:10a Low

Mon 1:57p High

Mon 8:19p Low

Tue 2:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:24a Low

Mon 2:09p High

Mon 8:33p Low

Tue 3:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:06a Low

Mon 2:01p High

Mon 8:15p Low

Tue 2:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:50a High

Mon 12:16p Low

Mon 6:38p High

Tue 12:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:30a Low

Mon 2:29p High

Mon 8:41p Low

Tue 3:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:24a High

Mon 11:23a Low

Mon 6:12p High

Mon 11:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:10a Low

Mon 2:55p High

Mon 9:24p Low

Tue 3:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:14a Low

Mon 2:04p High

Mon 8:27p Low

Tue 3:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:39a Low

Mon 2:24p High

Mon 8:56p Low

Tue 3:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:20a Low

Mon 2:08p High

Mon 8:36p Low

Tue 3:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:25a Low

Mon 3:05p High

Mon 9:38p Low

Tue 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight, then becoming NE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

