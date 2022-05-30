NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/30
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:36a
|Low
Mon 2:33p
|High
Mon 8:45p
|Low
Tue 3:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:10a
|Low
Mon 1:57p
|High
Mon 8:19p
|Low
Tue 2:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:24a
|Low
Mon 2:09p
|High
Mon 8:33p
|Low
Tue 3:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:06a
|Low
Mon 2:01p
|High
Mon 8:15p
|Low
Tue 2:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:50a
|High
Mon 12:16p
|Low
Mon 6:38p
|High
Tue 12:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:30a
|Low
Mon 2:29p
|High
Mon 8:41p
|Low
Tue 3:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:24a
|High
Mon 11:23a
|Low
Mon 6:12p
|High
Mon 11:32p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:10a
|Low
Mon 2:55p
|High
Mon 9:24p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:14a
|Low
Mon 2:04p
|High
Mon 8:27p
|Low
Tue 3:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:39a
|Low
Mon 2:24p
|High
Mon 8:56p
|Low
Tue 3:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:20a
|Low
Mon 2:08p
|High
Mon 8:36p
|Low
Tue 3:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:25a
|Low
Mon 3:05p
|High
Mon 9:38p
|Low
Tue 3:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight, then becoming NE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.