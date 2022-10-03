NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 6 - 12 feet Winds From the Northeast

23 - 33 mph (Gust 43 mph)

20 - 29 knots (Gust 37 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 70°

(Normal 61° - 63°) Air Temperature 58° - 61° Sunrise/Sunset 6:54am - 6:40pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:18a High

Mon 2:36p Low

Mon 9:31p High

Tue 3:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:42a High

Mon 2:10p Low

Mon 8:55p High

Tue 2:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:54a High

Mon 2:24p Low

Mon 9:07p High

Tue 3:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:46a High

Mon 2:06p Low

Mon 8:59p High

Tue 2:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:47a Low

Mon 12:23p High

Mon 6:16p Low

Tue 1:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:15a High

Mon 2:28p Low

Mon 9:29p High

Tue 3:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:57a High

Mon 5:23p Low

Tue 1:10a High

Tue 6:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:40a High

Mon 3:19p Low

Mon 9:55p High

Tue 3:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:41a High

Mon 2:18p Low

Mon 8:59p High

Tue 3:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:02a High

Mon 2:55p Low

Mon 9:24p High

Tue 3:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:47a High

Mon 2:23p Low

Mon 9:06p High

Tue 3:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:42a High

Mon 3:24p Low

Mon 9:49p High

Tue 4:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 ft. NE swell 5 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. NE swell 3 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

