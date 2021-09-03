NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 74°
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:25am - 7:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:49a
|Low
Fri 11:48a
|High
Fri 6:00p
|Low
Sat 12:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:23a
|Low
Fri 11:12a
|High
Fri 5:34p
|Low
Sat 12:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:37a
|Low
Fri 11:24a
|High
Fri 5:48p
|Low
Sat 12:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:19a
|Low
Fri 11:16a
|High
Fri 5:30p
|Low
Sat 12:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:29a
|Low
Fri 3:53p
|High
Fri 9:40p
|Low
Sat 4:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:40a
|Low
Fri 11:33a
|High
Fri 5:48p
|Low
Sat 12:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:36a
|Low
Fri 3:27p
|High
Fri 8:47p
|Low
Sat 4:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:22a
|Low
Fri 12:06p
|High
Fri 6:42p
|Low
Sat 1:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:30a
|Low
Fri 11:13a
|High
Fri 5:46p
|Low
Sat 12:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:43a
|Low
Fri 11:30a
|High
Fri 6:14p
|Low
Sat 12:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:36a
|Low
Fri 11:24a
|High
Fri 5:58p
|Low
Sat 12:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:26a
|Low
Fri 12:15p
|High
Fri 6:47p
|Low
Sat 1:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).