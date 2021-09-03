NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/3

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 72° - 74° Winds From the North

10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:27pm UV Index 8 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:49a Low

Fri 11:48a High

Fri 6:00p Low

Sat 12:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:23a Low

Fri 11:12a High

Fri 5:34p Low

Sat 12:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:37a Low

Fri 11:24a High

Fri 5:48p Low

Sat 12:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:19a Low

Fri 11:16a High

Fri 5:30p Low

Sat 12:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:29a Low

Fri 3:53p High

Fri 9:40p Low

Sat 4:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:40a Low

Fri 11:33a High

Fri 5:48p Low

Sat 12:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:36a Low

Fri 3:27p High

Fri 8:47p Low

Sat 4:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:22a Low

Fri 12:06p High

Fri 6:42p Low

Sat 1:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:30a Low

Fri 11:13a High

Fri 5:46p Low

Sat 12:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:43a Low

Fri 11:30a High

Fri 6:14p Low

Sat 12:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:36a Low

Fri 11:24a High

Fri 5:58p Low

Sat 12:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:26a Low

Fri 12:15p High

Fri 6:47p Low

Sat 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).