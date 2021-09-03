NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/3

Ocean Grove fishing pier (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature72° - 74°
WindsFrom the North
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature76° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:25am - 7:27pm
UV Index8 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:49a		Low
Fri 11:48a		High
Fri 6:00p		Low
Sat 12:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:23a		Low
Fri 11:12a		High
Fri 5:34p		Low
Sat 12:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:37a		Low
Fri 11:24a		High
Fri 5:48p		Low
Sat 12:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:19a		Low
Fri 11:16a		High
Fri 5:30p		Low
Sat 12:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:29a		Low
Fri 3:53p		High
Fri 9:40p		Low
Sat 4:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:40a		Low
Fri 11:33a		High
Fri 5:48p		Low
Sat 12:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:36a		Low
Fri 3:27p		High
Fri 8:47p		Low
Sat 4:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:22a		Low
Fri 12:06p		High
Fri 6:42p		Low
Sat 1:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:30a		Low
Fri 11:13a		High
Fri 5:46p		Low
Sat 12:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:43a		Low
Fri 11:30a		High
Fri 6:14p		Low
Sat 12:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:36a		Low
Fri 11:24a		High
Fri 5:58p		Low
Sat 12:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:26a		Low
Fri 12:15p		High
Fri 6:47p		Low
Sat 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

