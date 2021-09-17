NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/17

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature74° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northeast
13 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:05pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:31a		Low
Fri 11:48a		High
Fri 5:56p		Low
Sat 12:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:05a		Low
Fri 11:12a		High
Fri 5:30p		Low
Fri 11:53p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:19a		Low
Fri 11:24a		High
Fri 5:44p		Low
Sat 12:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:01a		Low
Fri 11:16a		High
Fri 5:26p		Low
Fri 11:57p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:11a		Low
Fri 3:53p		High
Fri 9:36p		Low
Sat 4:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:23a		Low
Fri 11:36a		High
Fri 5:46p		Low
Sat 12:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:18a		Low
Fri 3:27p		High
Fri 8:43p		Low
Sat 4:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:04a		Low
Fri 11:58a		High
Fri 6:30p		Low
Sat 12:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:21a		Low
Fri 11:16a		High
Fri 5:43p		Low
Sat 12:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:42a		Low
Fri 11:32a		High
Fri 6:14p		Low
Sat 12:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:34a		Low
Fri 11:23a		High
Fri 5:57p		Low
Sat 12:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:22a		Low
Fri 12:16p		High
Fri 6:48p		Low
Sat 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top