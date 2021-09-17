NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/17

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 74° - 76° Winds From the Northeast

13 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:31a Low

Fri 11:48a High

Fri 5:56p Low

Sat 12:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:05a Low

Fri 11:12a High

Fri 5:30p Low

Fri 11:53p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:19a Low

Fri 11:24a High

Fri 5:44p Low

Sat 12:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:01a Low

Fri 11:16a High

Fri 5:26p Low

Fri 11:57p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:11a Low

Fri 3:53p High

Fri 9:36p Low

Sat 4:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:23a Low

Fri 11:36a High

Fri 5:46p Low

Sat 12:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:18a Low

Fri 3:27p High

Fri 8:43p Low

Sat 4:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:04a Low

Fri 11:58a High

Fri 6:30p Low

Sat 12:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:21a Low

Fri 11:16a High

Fri 5:43p Low

Sat 12:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:42a Low

Fri 11:32a High

Fri 6:14p Low

Sat 12:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:34a Low

Fri 11:23a High

Fri 5:57p Low

Sat 12:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:22a Low

Fri 12:16p High

Fri 6:48p Low

Sat 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).