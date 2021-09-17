NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/17
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Saturday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
13 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:05pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:31a
|Low
Fri 11:48a
|High
Fri 5:56p
|Low
Sat 12:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:05a
|Low
Fri 11:12a
|High
Fri 5:30p
|Low
Fri 11:53p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:19a
|Low
Fri 11:24a
|High
Fri 5:44p
|Low
Sat 12:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:01a
|Low
Fri 11:16a
|High
Fri 5:26p
|Low
Fri 11:57p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:11a
|Low
Fri 3:53p
|High
Fri 9:36p
|Low
Sat 4:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:23a
|Low
Fri 11:36a
|High
Fri 5:46p
|Low
Sat 12:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:18a
|Low
Fri 3:27p
|High
Fri 8:43p
|Low
Sat 4:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:04a
|Low
Fri 11:58a
|High
Fri 6:30p
|Low
Sat 12:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:21a
|Low
Fri 11:16a
|High
Fri 5:43p
|Low
Sat 12:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:42a
|Low
Fri 11:32a
|High
Fri 6:14p
|Low
Sat 12:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:34a
|Low
Fri 11:23a
|High
Fri 5:57p
|Low
Sat 12:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:22a
|Low
Fri 12:16p
|High
Fri 6:48p
|Low
Sat 1:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).