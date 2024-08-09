NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/9
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
19 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 73°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:02am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|High
Fri 11:58a
|Low
Fri 5:52p
|High
Fri 11:56p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:32a
|Low
Fri 5:16p
|High
Fri 11:30p
|Low
Sat 5:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:09a
|High
Fri 11:46a
|Low
Fri 5:28p
|High
Fri 11:44p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:01a
|High
Fri 11:28a
|Low
Fri 5:20p
|High
Fri 11:26p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:38a
|High
Fri 3:38p
|Low
Fri 9:57p
|High
Sat 3:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|High
Fri 11:48a
|Low
Fri 5:51p
|High
Fri 11:46p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:12a
|High
Fri 2:45p
|Low
Fri 9:31p
|High
Sat 2:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:16a
|High
Fri 12:41p
|Low
Fri 6:36p
|High
Sat 12:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|High
Fri 11:29a
|Low
Fri 5:28p
|High
Fri 11:30p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|High
Fri 11:52a
|Low
Fri 5:51p
|High
Fri 11:58p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|High
Fri 11:26a
|Low
Fri 5:31p
|High
Fri 11:37p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:15a
|High
Fri 12:33p
|Low
Fri 6:31p
|High
Sat 12:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming S 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE 8 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming SW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 9 ft at 8 seconds. Widespread showers and scattered tstms, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the morning. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
