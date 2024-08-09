NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/9

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 7 feet Winds From the Southeast

19 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)

16 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 73°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:00pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:33a High

Fri 11:58a Low

Fri 5:52p High

Fri 11:56p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:32a Low

Fri 5:16p High

Fri 11:30p Low

Sat 5:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:09a High

Fri 11:46a Low

Fri 5:28p High

Fri 11:44p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:01a High

Fri 11:28a Low

Fri 5:20p High

Fri 11:26p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:38a High

Fri 3:38p Low

Fri 9:57p High

Sat 3:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:37a High

Fri 11:48a Low

Fri 5:51p High

Fri 11:46p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:12a High

Fri 2:45p Low

Fri 9:31p High

Sat 2:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:16a High

Fri 12:41p Low

Fri 6:36p High

Sat 12:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:14a High

Fri 11:29a Low

Fri 5:28p High

Fri 11:30p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:35a High

Fri 11:52a Low

Fri 5:51p High

Fri 11:58p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:15a High

Fri 11:26a Low

Fri 5:31p High

Fri 11:37p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:15a High

Fri 12:33p Low

Fri 6:31p High

Sat 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming S 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE 8 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming SW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 9 ft at 8 seconds. Widespread showers and scattered tstms, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the morning. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

