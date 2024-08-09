NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/9

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
19 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 73°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:00pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:33a		High
Fri 11:58a		Low
Fri 5:52p		High
Fri 11:56p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:32a		Low
Fri 5:16p		High
Fri 11:30p		Low
Sat 5:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:09a		High
Fri 11:46a		Low
Fri 5:28p		High
Fri 11:44p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:01a		High
Fri 11:28a		Low
Fri 5:20p		High
Fri 11:26p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:38a		High
Fri 3:38p		Low
Fri 9:57p		High
Sat 3:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:37a		High
Fri 11:48a		Low
Fri 5:51p		High
Fri 11:46p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:12a		High
Fri 2:45p		Low
Fri 9:31p		High
Sat 2:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:16a		High
Fri 12:41p		Low
Fri 6:36p		High
Sat 12:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:14a		High
Fri 11:29a		Low
Fri 5:28p		High
Fri 11:30p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:35a		High
Fri 11:52a		Low
Fri 5:51p		High
Fri 11:58p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:15a		High
Fri 11:26a		Low
Fri 5:31p		High
Fri 11:37p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:15a		High
Fri 12:33p		Low
Fri 6:31p		High
Sat 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming S 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE 8 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming SW 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 9 ft at 8 seconds. Widespread showers and scattered tstms, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the morning. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 8 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

