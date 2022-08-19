NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/19

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 7:49pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:06a High

Fri 2:31p Low

Fri 9:16p High

Sat 2:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:30a High

Fri 2:05p Low

Fri 8:40p High

Sat 2:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:42a High

Fri 2:19p Low

Fri 8:52p High

Sat 2:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:34a High

Fri 2:01p Low

Fri 8:44p High

Sat 2:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:44a Low

Fri 12:11p High

Fri 6:11p Low

Sat 1:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:13a High

Fri 2:31p Low

Fri 9:16p High

Sat 2:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:45a High

Fri 5:18p Low

Sat 12:55a High

Sat 5:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:37a High

Fri 3:10p Low

Fri 9:35p High

Sat 3:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:48a High

Fri 2:18p Low

Fri 8:52p High

Sat 2:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:00a High

Fri 2:34p Low

Fri 9:05p High

Sat 2:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:51a High

Fri 2:26p Low

Fri 8:53p High

Sat 2:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:45a High

Fri 3:20p Low

Fri 9:44p High

Sat 3:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

