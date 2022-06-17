NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/17
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
12 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 94°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|High
Fri 11:06a
|Low
Fri 5:10p
|High
Fri 11:26p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:40a
|Low
Fri 4:34p
|High
Fri 11:00p
|Low
Sat 5:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:54a
|Low
Fri 4:46p
|High
Fri 11:14p
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:36a
|Low
Fri 4:38p
|High
Fri 10:56p
|Low
Sat 5:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:09a
|High
Fri 2:46p
|Low
Fri 9:15p
|High
Sat 3:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:06a
|High
Fri 10:55a
|Low
Fri 5:04p
|High
Fri 11:14p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:43a
|High
Fri 1:53p
|Low
Fri 8:49p
|High
Sat 2:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|High
Fri 11:39a
|Low
Fri 5:27p
|High
Fri 11:59p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:39a
|Low
Fri 4:35p
|High
Fri 11:00p
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:07a
|High
Fri 11:14a
|Low
Fri 4:58p
|High
Fri 11:41p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:46a
|Low
Fri 4:36p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|Low
Sat 5:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|High
Fri 11:48a
|Low
Fri 5:34p
|High
Sat 12:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
