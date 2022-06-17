NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/17

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/17

TSM Jersey Shore

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
12 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature82° - 94°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:04a		High
Fri 11:06a		Low
Fri 5:10p		High
Fri 11:26p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:40a		Low
Fri 4:34p		High
Fri 11:00p		Low
Sat 5:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:54a		Low
Fri 4:46p		High
Fri 11:14p		Low
Sat 5:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:36a		Low
Fri 4:38p		High
Fri 10:56p		Low
Sat 5:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:09a		High
Fri 2:46p		Low
Fri 9:15p		High
Sat 3:06a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:06a		High
Fri 10:55a		Low
Fri 5:04p		High
Fri 11:14p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:43a		High
Fri 1:53p		Low
Fri 8:49p		High
Sat 2:13a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:35a		High
Fri 11:39a		Low
Fri 5:27p		High
Fri 11:59p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:39a		Low
Fri 4:35p		High
Fri 11:00p		Low
Sat 5:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:07a		High
Fri 11:14a		Low
Fri 4:58p		High
Fri 11:41p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:46a		Low
Fri 4:36p		High
Fri 11:09p		Low
Sat 5:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:37a		High
Fri 11:48a		Low
Fri 5:34p		High
Sat 12:09a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top