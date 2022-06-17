NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/17

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

12 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 71°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 82° - 94° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:04a High

Fri 11:06a Low

Fri 5:10p High

Fri 11:26p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:40a Low

Fri 4:34p High

Fri 11:00p Low

Sat 5:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:54a Low

Fri 4:46p High

Fri 11:14p Low

Sat 5:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:36a Low

Fri 4:38p High

Fri 10:56p Low

Sat 5:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:09a High

Fri 2:46p Low

Fri 9:15p High

Sat 3:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:06a High

Fri 10:55a Low

Fri 5:04p High

Fri 11:14p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:43a High

Fri 1:53p Low

Fri 8:49p High

Sat 2:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:35a High

Fri 11:39a Low

Fri 5:27p High

Fri 11:59p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:39a Low

Fri 4:35p High

Fri 11:00p Low

Sat 5:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:07a High

Fri 11:14a Low

Fri 4:58p High

Fri 11:41p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:46a Low

Fri 4:36p High

Fri 11:09p Low

Sat 5:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:37a High

Fri 11:48a Low

Fri 5:34p High

Sat 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

