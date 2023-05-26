NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:35a
|High
Fri 1:57p
|Low
Fri 7:35p
|High
Sat 1:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:59a
|High
Fri 1:31p
|Low
Fri 6:59p
|High
Sat 1:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:11a
|High
Fri 1:45p
|Low
Fri 7:11p
|High
Sat 1:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:03a
|High
Fri 1:27p
|Low
Fri 7:03p
|High
Sat 1:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:40a
|High
Fri 5:37p
|Low
Fri 11:40p
|High
Sat 5:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:42a
|High
Fri 1:44p
|Low
Fri 7:31p
|High
Sat 1:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:14a
|High
Fri 4:44p
|Low
Fri 11:14p
|High
Sat 4:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:21a
|High
Fri 2:33p
|Low
Fri 8:13p
|High
Sat 2:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:26a
|High
Fri 1:28p
|Low
Fri 7:09p
|High
Sat 1:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:43a
|High
Fri 1:40p
|Low
Fri 7:27p
|High
Sat 1:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:29a
|High
Fri 1:27p
|Low
Fri 7:19p
|High
Sat 1:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:14a
|High
Fri 2:27p
|Low
Fri 8:13p
|High
Sat 2:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.