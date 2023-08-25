NJ bank customers discover even more problems with their money

💲 It's the third widespread problem this year for Wells Fargo account holders

💲 The problem also involved credit cards

Wells Fargo customers reported problems with their account for the second time this month on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Elise Corbett acknowledged "intermittent issues with certain transactions." Customers on social media said transactions with Wells Fargo credit cards were "incorrectly declined and trouble using the Zelle payment app with accounts linked to the bank.

By Friday afternoon the problems appeared to be solved.

"The intermittent issues that some customers were experiencing have been mitigated and we are continuing to monitor very closely. We apologize for the inconvenience," Corbett told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

The bank had problems with direct deposits not showing up or going missing from accounts on Aug. 6 and in March but would only blame a "technology issue."

Wells Fargo has 411 ATMs and 227 branches in New Jersey

