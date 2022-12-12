Two babies surrendered at Safe Haven sites, NJ’s third and fourth this year

The month of November saw the third and fourth surrenders of infants under New Jersey's Safe Haven law in 2022, according to information released by the state Department of Children and Families on Monday.

DCF said two healthy, unrelated newborns were brought to separate designated sites last month, but citing confidentiality stipulations in the law, did not disclose the exact dates or locations of the surrenders, nor the gender of either infant.

The first surrender of 2022, in May, had been the first in the state since 2020, as 2021 was the first year since the implementation of the Safe Haven law in 2000 that no babies were given up.

The four infants dropped off at approved sites in the first 11 months of the year are still far fewer than the record 10 surrendered in 2006, but match the final count from both 2019 and 2020.

DCF said the grand total is now 82, dating back to the Safe Haven law taking effect in August 2000.

Newborn children up to 30 days old who have not been abused or neglected may be surrendered anonymously at police stations, hospital emergency rooms, or fire, ambulance, or rescue squad stations that are staffed 24/7.

The infants are eventually placed in adoptive homes by DCF's Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

For more information, call 877-839-2339 or go to njsafehaven.org.

