NJ authorities help surrendered ‘unwanted’ baby, the first in 2 years

The New Jersey Department of Children and Families said Monday that a healthy newborn was brought to one of the state's Safe Haven sites in May, the first such surrender of 2022.

No infants were given up in 2021. That made last year the first since the state's Safe Haven law was enacted in 2000 that there were no surrenders.

The previous low for a calendar year had been two, in 2007, 2012, 2016 and 2017; 10 babies were safely surrendered in 2006.

attachment-NJ safe haven surrenders loading...

Regarding last month's surrender, in its release DCF did not disclose the gender of the infant nor the exact date and location, citing confidentiality statutes.

It is the 79th surrender in the state in the last 22 years.

Where can infants be surrendered in NJ?

Since August 2000, the Safe Haven law has allowed infants up to 30 days old to be anonymously surrendered at a number of destinations in New Jersey that are staffed 24/7. According to DCF, those include hospital emergency rooms, police and fire stations, or ambulance and rescue squads.

Any child given up must be "free of abuse or neglect," DCF said in the release.

What happens to surrendered babies in NJ?

DCF's Division of Child Permanency and Protection works to have any surrendered baby fostered or adopted once they are cleared by a medical professional.

Anyone seeking further information about the Safe Haven law can visit njsafehaven.org or call 1-877-839-2339.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

