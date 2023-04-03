NJ artist ‘Young Orange’ making waves online

It's hard to keep track of the different genres of music and the people who keep blending them to make new sounds. One of those leading the way is a 23-year-old dude from Lacey called Young Orange. He just released his latest tune last Friday.

It's called "The Town" and is available on SoundCloud.

If it has any of the success of his previous offerings, it's sure to get plenty of listens. He's gained more than 142,000 YouTube subscribers, and currently sits at 33,000 monthly Spotify listeners and more than 12 million streams on his songs in total.

He's been at it since he was 7 years old. That's when he started playing guitar in 2006. After a few years he started writing songs in the basement of his family home with an older brother.

In 2010 Young Orange began producing beats in GarageBand on his parents' iMac computer when he was in the 6th grade. He started putting out his own fully self-produced songs in 2017 and hasn't looked back.

With the music business changes over the last decade or so, artists are finding new ways of making their own music independently and marketing it online. There's no better example than superstar singer/songwriter Billie Eilish who together with her brother produced their own music from home studios, like Young Orange.

Like many other contemporary artists, he's yet to perform in venues live, but his online presence is making an impact. People message him frequently that his music has helped them get through rough times.

It wasn't his intention to make that kind of difference, but he says it's very satisfying and he's grateful that his music can have that kind of positive effect on people. Give a listen and keep an eye out for more good things from Young Orange.

