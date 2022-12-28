NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation.

The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

NJDOL announced on Wednesday that the max weekly benefit for new unemployment insurance beneficiaries will increase to $830, from $804, on Jan. 1.

Temporary disability and family leave claimants will be eligible for a maximum of $1,025 weekly, up from $993 in 2022, while the maximum weekly benefit for workers' comp claims goes from $1,065 to $1,099.

New Jersey's weekly wage for 2021 averaged $1,465.18 in 2021, according to the Department of Labor. The average was $1,419.52 in 2020.

An applicant must have earned at least $260 per week for 20 weeks, or at least $13,000, in order to qualify for unemployment, temporary disability, or family leave benefits.

Unemployment insurance earners are eligible to receive payments for up to 26 weeks.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

