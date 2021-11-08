The Garden State Animal Rescue Center, in conjunction with Husky House, has opened an adoption center in the Freehold Raceway Mall.

According to the center’s Facebook page, the new facility will “allow GSARC to increase our support for the community by offering adoptions, educational seminars, and pet supplies.” They are planning on holding monthly seminars on a wide variety of animal welfare-related topics.

The adoption center is located on level one.

The Garden State Animal Rescue Center is a Manalapan based non-profit whose mission, according to their website is: in affording respect to all animals, aims to improve their welfare and quality of life by providing rescue, veterinary care, enrichment and shelter. To provide affordable spay/neuter and TNR programs. Commitment to work with volunteers and rescues to save animals. To provide community outreach programs to further educate the public on animal wellness and the prevention of animal cruelty. Our goal is to place animals in suitable, loving and permanent adoptive homes.

​Husky House is also a non-profit; Husky House is dedicated to helping abandoned Siberian Huskies as well as all breeds of dogs, including mixes, have a second chance in life and a place to call home which they so richly deserve.

The GSARC is looking for volunteers; if you are able to commit to at least six months of volunteering, you can apply here.

Volunteers must be at least 18, or if not, accompanied by a parent. All volunteers go through a background check. They expect at least 8 hours per month of service.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Adopt these dogs!