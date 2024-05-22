Stay safe: DWI checkpoints planned in NJ for Memorial Day Weekend

🔴 DWI checkpoints will be set up in two Monmouth County towns this weekend

🔴 Drivers will be screened for sobriety

As we gear up for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force has announced it will be conducting two DWI checkpoints this weekend, Allenhurst Police Chief and County DWI Task Force Coordinator, Michael Schneider announced.

The first DWI checkpoint will be on Friday, May 24 in Freehold Township, on Route 9 from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. During these four hours, all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, Schneider said.

The second checkpoint will be held on Saturday, May 25 in Neptune City from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday. All northbound vehicles on Route 35 will be diverted into the Sunoco gas station at Steiner Avenue.

During both checkpoints, officers from each town will work alongside task force members to screen drivers for their sobriety.

“Unfortunately, the Memorial Day weekend routinely sees an increase in the number of drivers arrested for driving while impaired, due to alcohol or drugs. Our hope is everyone enjoys the holiday weekend responsibly, without having a festive weekend turn tragic,” Schneider said.

Seatbelt safety campaign also underway

Also keep in mind that while you’re driving around this holiday weekend, the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign will be in full swing in New Jersey. The campaign started on Monday, May 20, and wraps up on Sunday, June 2.

The campaign created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is designed to promote safe driving, reduce crashes, and remind people of the legal consequences of not buckling up.

The law in New Jersey says everyone must be wearing a seatbelt regardless of where they are sitting in a car. If the driver or front seat passenger is not wearing seat belts, that is a primary offense, meaning a police officer may stop a vehicle and issue a ticket.

However, not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat is a secondary offense. That means an officer may only issue a ticket to an adult passenger if the driver has committed another motor vehicle offense.

