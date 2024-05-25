Ready for fun? Freehold Township Day is back for Summer ’24

Anyone who grew up in Freehold Township knows that Michael J. Tighe Park is a great place to spend an afternoon.

(And those of us who have lived there a while haven’t moved past calling it Liberty Oak Park even though the name was changed in the early 2000s. That’s how you can tell an OG Freeholder).

Any day is a good day to visit the park, there are playgrounds, fields, and — on a hot summer day — two splash pads, but one day, in particular, is always a great day to enjoy the park: Freehold Township Day.

It’s a great way for us in central Jersey to hang out, enjoy local vendors and listen to New Jersey bands. For some of us in Monmouth County, it’s basically the true sign that summer has arrived.

This year, Freehold Township Day will take place on Saturday, July 13 from 4 to 11 p.m.

Some of the attractions to look forward to:

⚫ Free kids rides

⚫ A stunning fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

⚫ A free teen center with a DJ

⚫ Live performances from two local cover bands, Screaming Broccoli and Phil Engel Band

⚫ Food trucks

⚫ Local vendors

The annual “Don’t Forget the Vets” car show will take place 3 to 9 p.m. The first 100 cars will receive a free dash plaque.

Michael J. Tighe Park is located at 65 Georgia Rd in Freehold, NJ.

See you there!

