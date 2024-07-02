Play soccer for a great cause at Freehold’s Soccer Community Night

Looking to build community for kids in New Jersey in a fun way? Then you need to check out Soccer Community Night in Freehold.

The event in hosted by All Kids One Field.

If you’ve never heard of All Kids One Field, here’s how they describe their mission:

A group of strangers can become something special if they work toward a common goal.

If kids from all backgrounds are on the same team, misconceptions can be erased and lifelong friendships can be started.

Community sports and arts can transcend the challenges of race, misunderstanding, bigotry and status. All kids can build friendships, confidence, powerful memories, leadership and pride if they have a chance to come together through sport and arts.

Some of the main events according to the All Kids One Field Facebook page include:

⚽ Making friends and building community

⚽ Meet and Greet with Tab Ramos, National Hall of Fame player

⚽ NY Red Bulls Freestyle Team

⚽ Pick-up soccer with Freehold Boro Police & NJ State Troopers

⚽ Community Resource & Wellness Fair

⚽ BBQ, Crafts, Music, Firefighter Fitness & much more

⚽ Soccer cleat swap - Bring your gently used cleats to exchange/donate

There will be giveaways, door prizes, and more.

Soccer Community Night will be held Thursday, July 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Park Avenue School, located at 280 Park Ave. in Freehold.

Have your kids make friendships playing on the field with Soccer Community Night. Check out their calendar of events here.

The event will take place rain or shine. Get your cleats ready!

