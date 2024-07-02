Monmouth County Fair will pop up in Freehold in late July

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The 49th annual Monmouth County Fair has a date and a location.

Rides, music, and food are scheduled to take over the East Freehold Showgrounds for five days later this month.

There is a general admission charge to enter the venue, for adults and older kids.

Daily attractions for the all-ages event include:

⚫ Rides

⚫ Butterfly encounter

⚫ Dinosaur zoo

⚫ Aerial thrill show

⚫ Touch-a-truck

⚫ Living history displays

⚫ Food vendors

⚫ Live music

Special attractions are planned for each day as well.

When does the fun begin?

For 2024, the fair will run from July 24 through July 28.

Wednesday through Friday, the fair will operate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on its final day, Sunday.

The 81-acre site is located at 1500 Kozloski Rd.

According to the Monmouth County Park System website, fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m. on the first night, Wednesday, July 24.

"The fair is a fun-filled summer event that residents and visitors look forward to attending each year," said Thomas Arnone, director of the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners. "We can't wait to see everyone at the fair."

General admission to the fair is $10. Half-price entry is available for the first two hours of operation on each day. Children 12 and under can enter for free.

There is free parking.

