NJ-born actor Ezra Miller trending again: Troubling real-life drama and court plea

Troubled actor and New Jersey native Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to burglary in Vermont after a turbulent year of arrests while still appearing in films for Warner Bros. Pictures.

The actor has played The Flash in several DC Comics movies and also played a pivotal character (Credence Barebone) in the Hogwarts prequel trilogy series, Fantastic Beasts.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, pleaded not guilty on Monday to burglary for an incident in Vermont earlier this year, CNN reported.

The 30-year-old was arrested at least twice in Hawaii in March — once after a karaoke bar fight in Hilo with other patrons.

Ezra Miller as The Flash in Batman versus Superman: Dawn of Justice (Flashback FM via Youtube) Ezra Miller as The Flash in Batman versus Superman: Dawn of Justice (Flashback FM via Youtube) loading...

In police body camera footage secured by TMZ from one of the spring incidents in Hawaii, Miller says they have nerve damage from police handcuffs, suffered during “my life in New Jersey.”

As Miller was a minor for most of their time in state, there is no public record of such a police run-in available.

Miller was raised in Wyckoff and then Hoboken where they quit The Hudson School at 16, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Miller has been on screen as Flash (and alter ego Barry Allen) in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad," and "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

Miller also has made cameo appearances in episodes of DC Comic series “Arrow” and “Peacemaker.”

“The Flash” movie has been in the works since 2014, with multiple delays and more recent buzz about whether Miller might be replaced amid legal troubles and emotional outbursts.

As far back as 2020, Miller was embroiled in a different bar confrontation with a woman in Reykjavik, Iceland, where the actor was accused of choking her and throwing her to the ground.

Miller has said they are receiving mental health counseling and has apologized for the volatile behavior.

Backlash from Hollywood

The continuation of The Flash stand-alone film with the troubled actor as its star was questioned in a new interview by actress, writer and producer, Issa Rae.

“There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them,” Rae said in talking with Elle Magazine, calling the situation surrounding Miller “a microcosm of Hollywood.”

She added it was a “clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders.”

Earlier this month, The Wrap reported that Miller was back on the set of The Flash to do some extra camera work, as the film has been slated for release in June 2023.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

