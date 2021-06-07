NJ 101.5 family gets a happy new addition!

Our morning show producer, Kristen, is on a temporary leave for the best of reasons. She's a brand new mom! So happy for our friend and her family.

Jagger Frank joined the world last week weighing in a just over 7 pounds and a little longer than a foot and a half.

As you know, Kristen is a huge part of the success of our show. She is tough, smart, effective and definitely one of the hardest working people I've had the honor of meeting. I have no doubt that her attitude and positive outlook on life will make her a fantastic mom.

Have to say, love the name as well. My wife Jodi is a huge Rolling Stones fan and loved the name as soon as she heard it. Apparently so are the members of Kristen's family.

Here's the goal for the rest of us. Let's fight like hell in Jersey to keep families like Kristen's and her new baby here in the Garden State, maybe all the way to retirement.

We've got a lot of work to do, and if you need some incentive, think about all the newborns in Jersey who at this point will be on a fast track outta here unless we fix the economy and wrestle back control of our government from the radicals and elites currently running our state into the ground.

In the meantime, congratulations to Kristen and her husband and new dad Ryan.

I know that Kristen's dad, retired police Detective Frank Accardi, is over the moon. So happy for the entire family.

