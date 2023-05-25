Nicholas Creamery opens 5th ice cream spot in Monmouth County, NJ

It's been called bougie. It's been called exotic because of its challenging flavors offered. It's Nicholas Creamery, an ice cream joint that prides itself on making everything from scratch, right there.

They've only been around since 2018 and there are four locations in Monmouth County. Those are Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls, Long Branch and Fair Haven.

Starting Friday, May 26 there's going to be a fifth. And is there a better way to kick off a Memorial Day weekend than a new ice cream joint that specializes in small-batch and seasonal flavors?

@NicholasCreamery via Instagram @NicholasCreamery via Instagram loading...

The new one is in Middletown on Route 35 right in front of ShopRite. They'll be open seven days a week starting at noon.

A really cool thing they do is work with other local food businesses in coming up with one-of-a-kind flavors. For example, you could have Taliercio's Italian Cookie Platter. They'll take pieces of Taliercio's raspberry butter cookies and Italian rainbow cookies and infuse the ice cream with these.

Or another example, they'll get brioche French toast from a breakfast place called Meemom's and work that into a little ice cream magic they call Aw Berry French Toast. (It has blueberry and strawberry jam mixed in.)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Jodie Edwards who co-owns with Nicholas and Melissa Harary said, "We are so excited about it. Middletown is such an incredible community."

You'd feel like any ice cream place near the shore area in Monmouth County is going to do well. Heck, Freehold claims the famous Jersey Freeze home to so many Springsteen sightings. But Nicholas Creamery with their fresh ingredients is doing something special.

@NicholasCreamery via Instagram @NicholasCreamery via Instagram loading...

That's not to say there aren't a ton of quality ice cream joints across the Garden State. In just Monmouth and Ocean counties alone take a look how many made this 'definitive' list.

