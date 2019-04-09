The NFL has released its 2019 preseason schedule and locally it opens with the New York Giants hosting the New York Jets in the first week. The dates are approximate so it will be sometime between August 8-12. That same week, the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Tennessee Titans.

Locally Week 2 of the preseason, Aug 15-19, has the G-Men hosting the Chicago Bears, who they'll play on the road during the season. The Jets play the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta and the Eagles will go to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week 3, Aug 22-25, has the Giants playing the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, while the Jets host the New Orleans Saints and the Eagles host the Baltimore Ravens.

The preseason wraps in Week 4, Aug 29-30, with the Giants playing the New England Patriots in New England, and the Jets hosting the Eagles.

