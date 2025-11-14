🚨A man tried to confront acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba in her Newark office

🚨Gov. Phil Murphy and AG Pam Bondi condemned the surge in political threats

🚨The incident comes amid ongoing controversy over Habba’s appointment

NEWARK — Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba was almost confronted and her office trashed during a incident Wednesday night but was not injured.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on her X account that an individual entered Habba's office, attempted to confront her "dear friend" and fled the scene. Bondi did not disclose which of Habba’s three offices in Camden, Newark and Trenton the attack took at or details about the incident. NBC News reported it was the office at the Peter Rodino Federal Building in Newark.

"Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country,"Bondi wrote. "Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable."

Habba vows she won’t be intimidated

Despite their political differences, Gov. Phil Murphy echoed her sentiment in a tweet on his official X account several hours later.

"Grateful to hear that @USAttyHabba is safe and unharmed," Murphy wrote. "It is absolutely unacceptable to make threats against federal officials. Political violence has no place in our nation."

Habba also commented on her X account about the threat and said she would "not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job,” Habba wrote on X.

CNN reported the individual who did not have an appointment was waiting for a meeting with Habba outside her office and “literally went crazy” when he was denied. He had tried earlier to get into the building but was denied because he was carrying a baseball bat.

Attack comes amid fierce battle over U.S. attorney appointment

Trump formally nominated Habba as New Jersey’s permanent U.S. attorney on July 1, but the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Cory Booker and Andy Kim opposed it, stalling the confirmation process.

A few weeks later, as Habba’s 120-day interim appointment was expiring, New Jersey federal judges moved to replace her with her second-in-command. Bondi then fired that prosecutor and renamed Habba as acting U.S. attorney.

Last month, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in a case challenging her appointment. It hasn’t ruled.

