Newark, NJ men charged in 2020 murder of 50-year-old man

Tyquan Zigler (left), Ibn Hill. (ECPO)

🔴 Two men in Newark are charged with murder

🔴 Their arrests come more than two and a half years after the shooting

🔴 The victim was found in an apartment building hallway

NEWARK — More than two and a half years after a man was shot to death, authorities have charged two city men with his murder.

Cops responding to a Sept. 14, 2020 shooting found 50-year-old Jerry Works Jr. in the hallway of an apartment building at 36 Brenner Street around 1:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The Newark man was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m.

The killing went unsolved for more than 30 months. Then on Wednesday, prosecutors announced murder and conspiracy charges for two city men.

36 Brenner Street in Newark (Google Maps)
Ibn Hill, 22, and Tyquan Zigler, 27, are in custody for the killing, according to officials. Hill is charged with murder and weapons offenses while Zigler is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Hill's social media profiles show he played football for Weequahic High School and was part of the graduating class of 2020.

Authorities did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting.

Ibn Hill in an Oct. 2020 photo (via Facebook)
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

