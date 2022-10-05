Newark, NJ airport losing its NYC status; could change pricing

NEWARK — It's often easier to get into Manhattan from Newark Liberty International Airport than its counterparts in Queens but, for some reason, EWR will be losing its city code for New York City.

The decision was made by the International Air Transport Association, according to a Lufthansa memo posted to Twitter last month. The change was originally set for Monday but has since been postponed to April 3, 2023.

When it does go into effect, Newark Airport will no longer share the NYC city code with LaGuardia Airport and JFK International Airport. The "NYC" would be removed leaving only EWR as its city code.

The memo states that the new standard will "ensure consistent pricing across all reservation systems" and that Newark will get its own "pricing structure" separate from its neighbors.

Sen. Joe Cryan, D-Union, told the Wall Street Journal that the move is "either arrogant or dumb.”

“Of course it’s a New York City airport. It’s a regional economy,” Cryan said. He pointed to the New York Giants and the New York Jets — two New York football teams that share a home stadium in New Jersey.

WSJ reported that the city code change should be largely invisible to consumers and that "travelers will still see Newark as an option when they search for flights to New York."

According to the Lufthansa memo, the change could mean:

Separate fees for Newark Airport. Travelers who want to know the price of their flights would have to specifically check for EWR, not New York.

Rerouting from JFK to EWR could result in a change in origin and destination. "This is now allowed on a voluntary basis only if the corresponding fare allows rerouting with O&D change, and a repricing is required."

Revalidations between EWR and JFK would be "no longer possible."

An unnamed source with United Airlines reportedly told the New York Post that it has no plans to change Newark's code, which is already EWR in its systems. Where other airlines stand remains to be seen.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

