Ras Baraka is trying to heal a city and lead the hunt for a savage killer.

I got to know the Newark mayor a bit better when he was running an unsuccessful campaign to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

Politically, we agreed on almost nothing.

When I asked him to come on the air and answer questions from callers, he told me 'no' to my face. He bluntly told me, "I don't like your station." I respected that. Other candidates would say yes, then cancel, because they didn't want to face tough questions.

Baraka wasn't avoiding questions, he just didn't want to do it.

Now, with his city reeling from a mass shooting that claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy, Baraka showed his trademark bluntness but also the care for his community that has made him popular in Newark.

Demanding the shooter turn himself in and announcing a $10,000 reward, Baraka stared into the cameras and declared, "The community is on alert, on lookout, and we will make sure that justice is done."

Baraka met with the victim's families over the weekend. On Monday morning, he was at the Chancellor Avenue School.

He was shaken by what he saw. "Watching kids come out of the classroom crying was very difficult for me. Very, very difficult as a father, as a man in this city, and very difficult as the mayor," Baraka said.

You can argue (and some of you will) that Baraka's policies have made the city more violent and his progressive views don't match your own.

That's a valid debate. Just not for today.

Today, let's respect Baraka for his efforts to catch a killer and help his city heal.

Keep scrolling for the latest on the investigation and new details in the case.

An Egg Harbor Township man, who is an accused member of the extremist group 764, is charged with cyberstalking (Canva/Anti-Defamation League)

🔴 Man charged with cyberstalking a 13-year-old girl in New Jersey and pushing her toward self-harm.

🔴 Federal prosecutors say he targeted minors through online apps, threatening to expose personal information unless they hurt themselves.

🔴 FBI says searches of his home turned up extremist writings, tactical gear, and alleged plans to join ISIS

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A South Jersey man who belongs to a group of violent extremists is charged with cyberstalking and pressuring minors to kill themselves, according to authorities.

Marek Cherkaoui, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, made his first appearance in federal court in Camden on Friday shortly after his arrest the same day, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said.

Cherkaoui is charged with one count of cyberstalking a minor victim, a federal crime that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Cherkaoui is accused of being a member of a Nihilistic Violent Extremist network known as 764.

Garnering national media attention through other arrests, the group has been described as a "neo-Nazi cult" and a "Satanist group."

Members of the West Ward Hawks youth football hold a rally for the victims of a shooting in Newark Nov. 16, 2025 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube)

🚨Newark is reeling after a deadly South Ward shooting killed a boy and a woman

🚨Mayor Ras Baraka urges the shooter(s) to surrender as $10,000 reward offered.

🚨Officials say the public's help is key to finding those responsible

NEWARK — Essex County law enforcement doubled down on their commitment to find those responsible for a shooting Saturday night that left a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman dead.

Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stevens identified the woman as Kiyah Mae Scott, 21, and the boy as Jordan Garcia, 10. His brother, whose name was not disclosed, 19-year-old Masi Rogers, and 60-year-old Sheppard Miller remained hospitalized following the shooting on Chancellor Avenue in Newark's South Ward. No arrests have been made.

Stevens, along with Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones and Newark public safety director Emanuel Miranda, said that investigators have been working nonstop on the case with little sleep to find the shooters.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stopper program for information leading to an arrest in the case. Mayor Ras Baraka urged those responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in by sunset on Monday afternoon.

"These perpetrators need to turn themselves in immediately before the sun goes down. Tonight would be preferable that you turn yourselves in as soon as possible. There is nothing that you can say or do that would justify a 10-year-old losing their life," Baraka said.

Video shows NJ police rescue a man from burning car in Nov. 2025 (South Brunswick Police)

🚓 South Brunswick officers rescue an unconscious driver as a car erupts in flames.

🔥 Dash cam video shows the vehicle fully engulfed just two minutes after their arrival.

🙌 Police call the rescue “heroic” as the 26-year-old driver is improving.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 26-year-old driver involved in a crash was rescued by quick-acting police, just minutes before the car was completely on fire earlier this month.

Two South Brunswick police officers rushed to a single-vehicle car crash before 3 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Officers Thomas Sites and Yash Shroff were the closest to Route 27 near Andover Drive in Franklin Township, where a car had gone off the road.

As the officers arrived, they found the young man unresponsive in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle's doors locked and smoke already billowing from the front of the car.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., center, is joined from left by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., to talk to reporters about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the culmination of a monthslong effort that has overcome opposition from President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.

When a small bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced a petition in July to maneuver around House Speaker Mike Johnson’s control of which bills see the House floor, it appeared a longshot effort, especially as Trump urged his supporters to dismiss the matter as a “hoax.” But both Trump and Johnson failed in their efforts to prevent the vote.

Now the president has bowed to the growing momentum behind the bill and even said Republicans should vote for it. His blessing all but ensures that the House will pass the bill with an overwhelming margin, putting further pressure on the Senate to take it up.

A white-cheeked gibbon is sedated while undergoing a wellness checkup at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — The latest attraction at one New Jersey zoo isn't a particular species. It's the opportunity to see veterinarians at work with their wide range of animal patients.

The Turtle Back Zoo this year became one of the relatively few U.S. zoos that routinely give the public a view of veterinary care.

There’s no exact count, but it’s perhaps a dozen or fewer of the 250 animal parks accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Some zoos see putting vets on view as a form of transparency.

Turtle Back Zoo officials hope it will be educational and help visitors relate to animals and get involved in conservation.

The zoo's upgraded veterinary hospital opened in April. Visitors can see into the room where animals get exams.

