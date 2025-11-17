🔴 Man charged with cyberstalking a 13-year-old girl in New Jersey and pushing her toward self-harm.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A South Jersey man who belongs to a group of violent extremists is charged with cyberstalking and pressuring minors to kill themselves, according to authorities.

Marek Cherkaoui, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, made his first appearance in federal court in Camden on Friday shortly after his arrest the same day, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said.

Cherkaoui is charged with one count of cyberstalking a minor victim, a federal crime that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

What is the Nihilistic Violent Extremist network called 764?

Cherkaoui is accused of being a member of a Nihilistic Violent Extremist network known as 764.

Garnering national media attention through other arrests, the group has been described as a "neo-Nazi cult" and a "Satanist group."

Its members take pride in grooming children to self-harm, hurt animals, and send child sexual abuse materials, according to the FBI. They target their victims through online gaming or apps like Discord.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the individuals who are part of 764 hate society and have "a desire to bring about its collapse via chaos, destruction, and social instability."

A widely used logo for the decentralized group 764 that has been described as a sextortion network and a neo-Nazi cult (Anti-Defamation League) A widely used logo for the decentralized group 764 that has been described as a sextortion network and a neo-Nazi cult (Anti-Defamation League) loading...

Teen girl live-streams harming herself under threat

Federal prosecutors said Cherkaoui threatened a 13-year-old girl from Passaic County that he would publish her personal information online if she did not self-harm.

Authorities said he shamed the girl for her weight and that the threats started in December 2024 and lasted for months.

"Punish yourself for being so fat. Don't ever stop cutting until you lose some weight," Cherkaoui wrote, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl used a knife to make multiple cuts on her arm and sent a photo, which was included in court documents. Prosecutors said Cherkaoui forced her to make cuts multiple times, told her to make deeper cuts, and even had her live-stream the acts.

She later deleted her online accounts in an attempt to escape Cherkaoui's grasp, prosecutors said. He allegedly responded by posting her information online, including her family, home address, and school.

Investigators said that in one group chat, Cherkaoui celebrated that the young girl may have killed herself.

"HEY GUYS IT LOOKS LIKE WE ACTUALLY KILLED A PERSON... My kill count +1," Cherkaoui wrote, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said that Cherkaoui made threats to several other people and told young girls to send him nude photos.

"It's not illegal to be a pedophile. I just want a 13yo trad wife," Cherkaoui wrote, according to authorities.

FBI says searches reveal extremist writings, weapons, and ISIS plans

Law enforcement officers first searched Cherkaoui's home in June. They said they seized books about making explosives, body armor, zip ties, tactical gear, a trench coat, and ski masks.

In a follow-up search of his home on Friday, the FBI said it found his written extremist plans. They described an intent to join ISIS and then return to the U.S. to commit terrorist acts, authorities said.

Disturbing comments listed in court documents

Investigators have accused Cherkaoui of posting numerous disturbing comments online. The comments included in a criminal complaint are listed below.

WARNING: They include offensive content and are written exactly as they appear in court documents, except in one case to censor an expletive.

🔴 "Society must collapse to stop WHITE GENOCIDE!"

🔴 "764 is good. The grooming victims deserve it."

🔴 "All hope is lost. I should probably pump my veins full of heroin, snort another line of coke, and blow my brains out. That's a good idea. It's probably going to happen. But not until after I do the thing. First, I need to make my life count by taking others with me."

🔴 "[Star of David emoji] are destroying the world. School [s]hooters are the only good."

🔴 "I say screw this gay little society... Society needs to be forced to change. And if doesn't burn it down."

🔴 "There's not enough school [s]hootings."

🔴 "These groups are the natural expression of high-t [high testosterone] masculinity against a dysfunctional feministic society. If you never thought about doing a masshooting [sic] before, then you're low-T."

🔴 "To overthrow the corrupt government there will need to be alot [sic] of bloodshed because they have made peaceful revolution impossible."

🔴 "Me and Mustafa are going to dox so many... trannies."

🔴 "The pentagon employees... adhere to FREEMASONRY and DEVIL WORSHIP. The pentagon also runs human trafficking rings... All of them deserve to die. Someone should just nuke it or gas it with chemical weapons just f***ing everyone inside. Wipe DC off the map... The pentagon is a threat to the white race."

