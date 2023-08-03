Police: Woman on ground in Newark hit, killed by garbage truck

⚪ Woman struck, killed by garbage truck in Newark

NEWARK – A 41-year-old woman was struck and killed by a garbage truck emptying a dumpster early Wednesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

Vitina Stern had been laying on the ground at the 100 block of Clinton Avenue around 4:28 a.m. at the time she was hit, Stephens said.

Newark police were called to the scene and Stern was pronounced dead within an hour.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Michelle Gleason, to raise money for funeral expenses.

According to the online campaign's summary, Stern was survived by a son and her own mother.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

The investigation remained active on Thursday. No arrests had been made in connection with Stern's death.

