NEWARK — An art teacher was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault against a 14-year-old male student, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced today.

Luis Aviles, 50, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been employed by Newark Public Schools for 19 years. The victim said that Aviles began sexually assaulted him in December 2017, with repeated incidents into September of the next school year, Stephens said.

The victim also said the sexual assaults happened on school property while classes were in session.

Aviles was arrested on June 4 and was released from Essex County jail a week later, according to jail records.

