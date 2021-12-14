New Year’s Eve parties in these NJ towns help you kick off 2022
This holiday season, we've already provided suggestions for towns in the Garden State with must-see Christmas spirit.
But once all the presents have been opened and some of the decorations have started to come down, many people look forward with anticipation to the New Year ahead.
So here are just a few places in New Jersey where residents and visitors alike can ring in 2022 in style on Dec. 31.
Just like the Christmas list, this isn't a Top Ten, but rather a launchpad for those who may choose to celebrate in public after being cooped up as 2020 turned to 2021.
If you have a suggestion to add to the list, feel free to let us know. And Happy New Year!
ATLANTIC CITY
If you're feeling like 2022 will be your lucky year, AC would seem to be the perfect place to test that theory. Casinos up and down the boardwalk are planning parties and special events, aside from the usual action out on the floor.
HAMMONTON
Hammonton is known as the "Blueberry Capital of the World," and appropriately, it won't be the glitzy Times Square ball but rather a giant, lit-up blueberry which will drop at midnight in the downtown area.
HOBOKEN
Hoboken is where the bars are, and the city is bringing back a New Year's Eve Pub Crawl to toast the end of 2021.
MORRISTOWN
"First Night Morris County" kicks off before the sun even goes down, at 4 p.m. on the 31st, and bills itself as the "largest First Night in New Jersey," with (in a non-COVID year) an estimated 10,000 people usually descending upon downtown, according to organizers.
NEW BRUNSWICK
Fireworks will be shot off the roof of the Heldrich Hotel at midnight, with the State Theatre holding a concert earlier on NYE and many bars and restaurants staying open into the early morning hours.
OCEAN CITY
First Night is a tradition in Ocean City, and the schedule is chock-full this year. Fireworks will be shot off at 5th Avenue Beach at midnight.
PISCATAWAY
In one of the state's most distinctive New Year's Eve offerings, Deewan Banquet on Stelton Road is hosting a Bollywood disco party.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Seaside Heights has traditionally been the hub of Ocean County First Night activities, and the Beachcomber is among the places returning to hosting special events after "a very weird 2020."
LONG BEACH ISLAND
OK, so it's not a singular town, but LBI would be a unique place to check out a New Year's Eve party. Turns out Hotel LBI is hosting one, a "Winter Wonderland Gala," in its conservatory.
WEEHAWKEN
This celebration isn't technically entirely in Weehawken, but it starts there: a dinner cruise on the Hudson and East rivers providing close-up views of the New York City skyline.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.