New study — NJ is the 6th best state to own an electric vehicle
In November, the country saw the passage of a revolutionary infrastructure law that put a $7.5 billion investment into electric vehicle chargers.
This law will support a national network of chargers all over the country.
Boy, they really want you to switch over to electric!
With the push for electric cars in this country, it’s no surprise that New Jersey would be the first on the bandwagon.
I have covered extensively my opinions about why this push is premature and even counterproductive, but here we are — with more electric vehicles on the road than just about any other state.
But, at least, the state is making it easier for those who want to own one.
In fact, Bumper decided to research which states are the most EV friendly.
The company's study ranks states on eleven metrics relating to both EV infrastructure and incentives.
And we already know that NJ is way ahead of the curve when it comes to incentives.
Other factors in the study were the cost to recharge an EV, the number of public charging stations, and the current sale price of new EVs.
They came up with a pretty interesting ranking of which states are the best to own an EV in.
Maryland is the best state overall for owning an electric vehicle; South Carolina is the worst.
And here’s how that looks, with a comparison to illustrate: Maryland is the #1 EV friendly state in the United States.
The average transaction price of a new EV there is 77% of Maryland’s median annual household income.
On the other hand, in the worst state for EV ownership, Mississippi, a new EV will set its residents back 144.1% of Mississippi’s median annual household income. Ouch.
In NJ, the 6th most EV-friendly state, a new electric vehicle is 78.6 percent of the state’s median annual household Income.
Here’s the rest of the top ten and bottom five on the ranker.
The best states are:
- Maryland
- New York
- Massachusetts
- Pennsylvania
- Vermont
- New Jersey
- California
- Virginia
- Utah
- Rhode Island
The worst states are:
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Wisconsin
- Alabama
For more info on this and the complete study, click here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
