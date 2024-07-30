1950 Originals just opened up late last October but it’s making a splash in Westwood, NJ.

The restaurant stands out with its one-of-a-kind crazy hotdogs and burgers.

The store has deep NJ roots. The owner, Dan DeMiglio, is the grandson of the creator of Callahan’s, a restaurant that opened in the 1950s but had to close during the pandemic.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

The name “1950 Originals” is a nod to the original Fort Lee restaurant, opened by his grandfather, Leonard Castranni.

They have hotdogs like you’ve never seen, such as this Peanut Butter Candied Bacon dog.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

Or the Jamrock: Braised jerk pork, fried sweet plantains, raw cabbage slaw, and jerk BBQ sauce.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

How’s this for Asian fusion? The Ramen Resolution Dog.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

El Bacano Dog - “The Cool Thing”: Mozzarella, ham, arepa, lettuce, Colombian green sauce, topped with candied pineapple

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

As for the burgers, for a limited time they actually had a burger that oozed purple cheese, the UBE burger.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

This limited-time creation is a symphony of flavors, boasting Ube-infused white cheddar, a tantalizing drizzle of banana ketchup, crispy fried ham chicharron, and a generous dollop of zesty pineapple relish – all hugged by a soft, potato bun.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

Try out these tasty treats for yourself, check out 1950 Originals at 325 Broadway, Westwood, NJ.

Their operating hours are:

Mon. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sun. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

Soon even more people will get to enjoy their food. The restaurant is teasing on their website that they have a second location opening soon. Unfortunately that’s all the info they’re giving at the moment.

You can stay on top of it by checking here.

These unique foods definitely catch the eye, but did you know that these foods that seem totally normal to us would be weird to outsiders?

Take a look.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.