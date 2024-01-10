Exciting new trattoria, Bar Mutz, is coming to New Jersey

Well, how Jersey is this?

A new trattoria and mozzarella bar is coming to Westwood in a few months.

It’s called “Bar Mutz” and it’s the brainchild of James Beard nominated Chef Robbie Felice, the man responsible for Viaggio, Osteria Crescendo and PastaRAMEN, all insanely popular New Jersey restaurants.

According to New Jersey Digest, the new restaurant will open sometime in March 2024. https://thedigestonline.com/dining/bar-mutz/

The restaurant will be located next to one of his other restaurants, Osteria Crescendo. According to Felice, the spot will be a "hip Italian trattoria and mozzarella bar" by the "teams behind Viaggio and Osteria." You can expect hand-stretched and perfectly chewy mozzarella (mutz), stracciatella, and burrata—made fresh daily right in front of guests. Plus, a variety of imported cheeses and salumi to snack on.

Felice told New Jersey Digest, “I’m as excited as I was when I opened PastaRAMEN,…. I mean, who in New Jersey doesn’t love fresh mozzarella? I’m excited to take something that people love and bring them an entirely new concept with it.”

The website for Bar Mutz is just a placeholder for now, but you can keep up with the progress via their Instagram account.

While we don’t have access to a menu yet, trattorias are traditionally more relaxed than more formal Italian restaurants and feature more “small plates” type of fare. It’s exciting to imagine what Felice can bring to the laid-back Italian trattoria. One thing is for sure: they’re will be a lot of mutz!

