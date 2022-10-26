Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident

A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood.

The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.

Ancona was dragged and stuck by another train and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

In a statement, MTA president Richard Davey promised an investigation into the cause of Ancona's death.

"It appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy." Davey said in a statement. "We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety,"

Ancona was a member of the electric construction shop for the Metropolitan Opera, the Met's Doreen Bartholomew told the Daily Voice.

"Joe joined the Met last March and was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members," Bartholomew said. "Please join me in offering condolences to his family and friends."

Anacona was a 2020 graduate from Westwood High School and was a member of the golf team.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with his funeral services.

"Joe was loved by so many, and we want him to continue being remembered as the amazing man he was. We thank everybody for their prayers and condolences and thank you for thinking of our family in this difficult time," his family wrote on the page created by friends of his twin sister.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

