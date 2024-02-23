NJ school band director accused of molesting student at school

🔺 Band director accused of molesting NJ student

A married teacher from Rockaway has been accused of sexually molesting a student over a decade ago.

Kurt Zimmermann was arrested on Friday in Paramus and charged with three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Zimmermann had worked for the Westwood Regional School District as the band director but has resigned, school officials confirmed.

The 55-year-old Zimmermann has been accused of engaging in repeated sexual conduct with a juvenile student, between the ages of 13 and 17, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The sexual conduct happened at Westwood Regional Middle School in Westwood and at Westwood Regional High School in Washington Township, Musella said.

School officials said the incidents recently reported to police took place in 2013.

Zimmermann’s resignation has been reported to the State Board of Examiners, according to Westwood Regional Schools Superintendent Jill Mortimer.

She added in a letter to the community that “the Board and the administration are working closely with law enforcement as their investigation proceeds and remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff.”

Zimmermann was being held at Bergen County Jail, pending his first court appearance.

Anyone with additional information about the case can contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-226-5532.

