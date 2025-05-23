🚨A track coach dragged a teenage runner a total of 30 feet across artificial turf

🚨'This is what happens to kids that do not listen,' coach was quoted as saying

🚨The incident was caught on video

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — A coach with a private track and field club was charged with assaulting a juvenile.

Municipal police said they received a report that a juvenile was "hurt" by their coach from NJ Striders around 8:45 p.m. on May 15.

Ruben Baerga, 62, of Westwood, was taken into custody and also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and cruelty and neglect of a child.

Baerga is a coach with New Jersey Striders, a private track and field school based in Washington Township (Bergen) that organizes track and field events throughout New Jersey.

Dragged a total of 30 feet

According to the complaint in the case obtained by New Jersey 101.5, Baerga dragged the juvenile by the ankle for 15 feet each in two directions along the artificial turf at Westwood Regional High School. It left road rash marks on the teen's back and ribs, according to the complaint.

The boy told his parents that Baerga yelled at him, "this is what happens to kids that do not listen" after learning he was not stretching in a circle with the team, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video showed that the teen was stretching. He was "aggressively" approached by Baerga. The boy's shirt is seen having lifted up while being dragged, exposing his bare skin on the turf, according to the affidavit.

