TOMS RIVER — New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Kitchen will stay open for at least another month at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library, continuing to serve nutritious meals while connecting people to vital resources, the non-profit community restaurant chain announced.

The lease to the JBJ Soul Kitchen at the library located at 101 Washington Street, Toms River, was extended by county officials with The Ocean County Library Commission citing the restaurant’s success as a reason for the extension.

“The Ocean County Library Commission is committed to innovative initiatives that extend the library’s community impact. The JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up has been a notable success, and we are pleased to announce a one-month extension to further build on this meaningful partnership,” said Ocean County Library Commission Chair, Timothy McDonald.

JBJ Soul Kitchen pop-up is open at Ocean County Library, Toms River (Ocean County Library)

Since the pop up restaurant opened in early February at the library, it has been nothing but successful, having served over 2,600 meals to the Toms River community. Of those meals, 45% were covered by donations, while 55% were earned through volunteering, JBJ Soul Foundation said.

That’s not all. In just 11 weeks, JBJ Soul Kitchen managed to connect guests to life-changing services through its network of community partners.

There have been 10 referrals to the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, 6 referrals to the Toms River Housing Coalition, 4 referrals to South Jersey Legal Services, three referrals each to Affordable Housing Alliance, CREST, and Mental Health Association, and two referrals to Ocean Health Initiatives.

Man in need. Unhappy homeless man is holding hands to get help. (Zinkevych)

Thanks to these connections, two guests have already secured permanent housing, with four more pending placement, according to the JBJ Soul Foundation.

Of its diners, 75% are from Toms River or nearby towns such as South Toms River, Bayville, Manchester, and Berkeley, the restaurant chain said. These figures reflect the local need. According to the 2024 Point-In-Time County, 556 individuals are experiencing homelessness in Ocean County, a 28% increase from 2023, JBJ stated.

“At JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up, we’ve identified 50 regular diners who are currently unhoused,” according to a released statement.

But through their connections with local organizations, the charity restaurant chain has managed to help guests with housing, legal aid, mental health care, and state and federal ID’s.

“We are deeply grateful to the Ocean County Library for supporting this initiative. We look forward to continuing to work with the community to further our impact, while creating hope, serving all with dignity and building a healthier future for all,” JBJ Soul Kitchen said.

Jon Bon Jovi and Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick (AP/Township of TR/Canva)

Despite the success of the pop up, the extension is not sitting well with Toms River Dan Rodrick, who was been very vocal, expressing his anger that the charity restaurant has been attracting more homeless people to his town.

The Republican mayor came down on the Ocean County Board of Commissioners claiming they and other local officials are prioritizing “politically connected” nonprofits transporting homeless people to Toms River rather than residents, NJ.com reports.

JBJ Soul Kitchen, Hooper Avenue, Toms River (Google Street View)

For months, the restaurant provoked a public feud between Bon Jovi and Rodrick. The mayor believes the library should be for reading and for studying, and not a makeshift homeless shelter.

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea founded JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank in October 2011 to help fight food insecurity and homelessness, and to create a sense a community.

It operates under a “pay what you can” model, allowing patrons to either pay for their meal or volunteer their time.

The pop-up at the Ocean County Library operates Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other JBJ Soul Kitchens are located in Toms River, Red Bank, Newark, and Jersey City.

