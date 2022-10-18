Questions continues about possible contamination at Colonia High School in Woodbridge.

The mother of two students, who also is an environmental scientist, did her own testing of dust, window caulk and soil samples from the school, and says there is evidence of toxic chemicals present.

Edyta Komorek presented her findings, verified by independent laboratories, to school officials this week.

That triggered a letter to parents from the district Monday night, acknowledging Komorek's report, but insisting it is safe to attend Colonia High School.

School officials say they are forwarding the information to the State Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP did extensive environmental testing on the school and grounds after evidence of a possible cancer cluster emerged in March of this year.

1989 Colonia graduate Al Lupiano identified dozens of fellow graduates and former staff that had developed rare brain tumors, including his wife and late sister.

However, in May, Woodbridge officials announced they found no evidence anything at the school was to blame for the cancer.

Mayor John McCormac hailed it as "terrific news" as he held a news conference announcing the test results.

"Our extensive testing for both radon and radiation in the interior and exterior of the school building produced no evidence of cancer-causing hazards that warrant further investigation," McCormac said.

Komorek tells NJ.com she was not satisfied with the testing done by the state, and when the state refused to do any more testing, she did it herself.

While the state tested for radiation, Komorek says, they did not test for other toxins that could be linked to cancer. That is what she did.

She is now hoping the state will test again, and for additional toxins.

School officials left open that possibility, but told parents Komorek's data does not have "any bearing on the prior studies which determined no radiation was found inside or outside Colonia High School."

