Over the weekend a Superior Court judge kind of ruled in favor of the Murphy Administration in putting a hold on three Monmouth County school districts from implementing their policy protecting parents' rights.

Even the headline on our website calls it a "controversial policy." The policy that Middletown, Manalapan and Marlboro adopted was to inform parents if their CHILDREN are identifying as a different gender at school. That means they're being addressed by a name of the opposite sex, referred to by different pronouns and using the opposite sex bathroom.

It is by no means "controversial." It's common sense and a new poll indicates that most people think just that.

The Monmouth University Poll shows that 77% of adults, including 81% of parents agree that parents should be notified that their CHILD is behaving as a transgender at school. How out of touch does the state have to be to force school districts to go against their parents' wishes and sue them for defying the State of New Jersey's ridiculous transgender school policies?!

It's not only Madman Murphy and his demonic Democrat allies. You might be surprised at who got the ball rolling on these ridiculous school policies that would keep critical information from parents. CHRIS CHRISTIE, one-time part-time governor and perpetual presidential candidate started this nonsense six years ago back in 2017.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks with former NJ Gov. Chris Christie Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks with former NJ Gov. Chris Christie (AP Photo/Morry Gash) loading...

So even though the poll shows that a larger majority of Republicans and independent voters are against this, even a majority of Democrats agree that it's wrong.

Screwballs from both parties had a hand in this. The next election in New Jersey, know exactly where your candidates stand on important issues like this. Why Christie signed these bills into law may have been some backroom deal here in the state or just a ploy to show the rest of the country what an open-minded "moderate" Republican he is. He's changed his positions and policies more than a confused teenager has changed bathrooms.

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom