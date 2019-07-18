New poll finds many NJ residents are worried about retirement

A new poll finds Garden State residents of all ages have a wide range of financial worries.

According to Eric Kesselman, first vice president of Kearny Bank, an online survey of more than a thousand New Jersey residents found 27.2% list not being able to afford to stop working as their top concern.

“The highest ranked category would have been retirement, and that was definitely followed by the housing concerns for the younger generation," he said.

The poll found those in the 18 to 34 age range cited housing as the issue they are most worried about in New Jersey.

“But the older generations have obviously greater concerns about retirement, and how difficult it may be to retire in a state like ours.”

The poll also found 17.4% of respondents are worried about healthcare, housing was listed by 12.8%, while 12.6% of respondents said daily expenses and their inability to save money was a concern.

Kesselman said the survey was conducted to get a true accounting of what people’s needs are, and the results drive home the reality that New Jersey is indeed an expensive place to live.

Retirement was listed as the top concern among all age groups except younger adults.

Kearny Bank utilized the Google Surveys platform to conduct the poll between June 24 and June 26.

