New perk for frequent QuickChek customers at NJ pumps

I'll be the first to admit, I love using rewards programs for places I visit quite often. I mean, why not take advantage of them? You're spending money there anyway, mine as well get a little something back in return.

Of course, the type of stores will differ for everyone depending on what you spend the most money on and the particular places you go the most. Oftentimes it's a rewards program where you use your phone number to receive and cash in on points.

Other places utilize an app that you can scan at the register or pull up coupons or discounts while checking out. The apps are also nice for when those online orders need to go in.

The bottom line is this. Those rewards programs are in place for you, so why not make the most out of them? Especially when you can earn at the gas pump, a necessary evil so many of us have to rely on to help get us around.

Up until now, anyone who fueled up at QuickChek couldn't take advantage of earning points at the pump. Yes, if you shopped inside you could use your phone number to continue earning, but that option wasn't available for gas purchases. That is, until now.

As of Oct. 28, 2024, QuickChek customers in New Jersey can now earn additional points while fuelling up simply by punching their phone number associated with their rewards at the pump.

Yes, we're full-service, but that doesn't matter. Just let the gas attendant know you have a number and they'll let you enter it on the keypad... that's it. Or, the attendant might ask you if you have a number, which is how I learned of this newly added perk (a big shout out to the team at the Highlands location for letting me know).

According to the QuickChek website, "You will earn 3 points per gallon." And the best part? You can do this at any location even outside of New Jersey.

Yes, I know this is a little thing to get excited about, but it's nice to know this new perk is now available for all customers in the Garden State. Just something to keep in mind the next time you need to fuel up.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.