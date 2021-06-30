New NJ driver’s license feels fake and is causing big problems

Way to go New Jersey. Well played. Is there anything New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission can’t screw up?

Newly designed driver’s licenses and non-driving ID cards are causing issues. First of all New Jersey is no longer issuing the licenses right at the agency where it’s still warm plastic when you’re handed it. Instead they’re being made at a central facility. And they’re being made differently. The feel of the new license isn’t that plastic or laminate feel anymore. It feels instead like a thick paper. There’s also a new color scheme and new MVC logo.

So what’s the problem?

People who are handing them to bartenders are sometimes being refused service because the businesses are thinking they are fake. Same thing in situations where you have to show proof of age to enter a business. I would imagine even buying certain cough medicine where they need your ID might be a tough thing to do.

What does MVC spokesperson William Connolly have to say about this? According to nj.com he said, “The improved security features could not be implemented using the old technology that was used to print licenses and IDs (in agencies). The new material and centralized production make the new licenses and IDs more secure and less susceptible to fraudulent reproduction.”

Except now they’re thinking the real thing is fraudulent.

You can’t make this stuff up folks. New license design to protect against fraud causing legitimate licenses to be turned down as fraudulent. Makes you almost miss the simpler time when all the Motor Vehicle Commission did to torture you was force you to get there at midnight with a sleeping bag in their parking lot just to have a slight chance at getting inside.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

