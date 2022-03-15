New music? Tour? NJ’s The Gaslight Anthem are teasing something

Late this morning, The Gaslight Anthem had social media buzzing after they wiped the profile photos from their accounts in place of a maroon square. The band's Instagram account went as far as wiping all previous photos from the record.

Fans of the Central Jersey band immediately began speculating. 2022 marks the 15 year anniversary of Gaslight's debut album "Sink or Swim." The maroon squares do look a bit similar to the color used on the "Sink or Swim" album cover.

While fans would be satisfied a re-issue of the band's debut record, what many are hoping for but are too afraid to put into the universe in hopes of having their dreams crushed: NEW MUSIC.

The Gaslight Anthem announced an indefinite hiatus after their 2014 album "Get Hurt" and ensuing tour. Their only time officially reuniting in the years since was when they came together to perform multiple dates at the Stone Pony Summer Stage celebrating the 10-year anniversary of "The '59 Sound," the album that put them on "the map."

The Gaslight Anthem created waves in the punk rock world and the New Jersey music scene. The band drew influences from a wide variety of musicians, ranging from Social Distortion to Ronnie Spector to Johnny Cash.

The band made such a splash, they wound up having Bruce Springsteen along for the ride. Below you can watch Gaslight Anthem vocalist Brian Fallon sharing the stage with the E Street Band in Europe, delivering a howling rendition of Springsteen's "No Surrender." Below that is Bruce joining The Gaslight Anthem on arguably the band's biggest hit, "The '59 Sound."

