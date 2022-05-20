New movie sheds light on sexualized school curriculum (Opinion)

My friend, Councilman Sean Mabey from Kinnelon, joined me on Friday's show to discuss the ongoing crisis facing families in New Jersey.

The sexualized curriculum being pushed by the governor, Sen. Vin Gopal, and the Department of Education is rightfully under attack by concerned parents.

I've written about the dangers and have been traveling the state hosting town halls with parents to organize the pushback. We've created a vehicle for parents to send letters directly to legislators to express their opposition to the curriculum, which focuses on gender identity and transitioning in grade school.

In just a couple of weeks, we generated nearly FORTY thousand letters from parents to Trenton politicians sending a clear message.

We have heard from Kinnelon parents over the outrageous presentation given to children without parents even being informed. We've discussed with legislators the attempt to "normalize" porn through cartoons pushed on grade school kids.

The good news is that Garwood BOE has struck back against the agenda, voting to remove it from their schools because it is not "age-appropriate."

On Monday night in Butler, Sean is hosting an event to watch the new movie "Whose Children are They?" which is a film discussing the overall infringement on parental rights and the attempt by political and special interest radicals to drive a wedge between parents and their kids.

Join other New Jersey families on Monday night, May 23 at 7 p.m. at the VFW, 69 Carey Ave., Butler.

